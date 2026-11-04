PPF Calculator: How to earn Rs 1 crore from Public Provident Fund
The Public Provident Fund (PPF) is one of popular long-term investment options available in India.
Published : November 4, 2026 at 3:01 PM IST
New Delhi: Becoming a crorepati is the dream of the masses in India. But for numerous people, this remains a distant dream. However, if an individual is focussed, determined, and dedicated towards achieving this financial dream, it surely can be met. Public Provident Fund (PPF) is a government-controlled scheme which can help people to build a huge corpus. And above all, the long-term scheme does not need a lump sum investment to create a pool of over Rs 1 crore. It is not a market-linked scheme and the returns are guaranteed.
PPF Interest Rate
Currently, the government has fixed 7.1 per cent interest rate for the Public Provident Fund scheme. The rate of interest is almost in sync with several bank deposits. And the most important part is the returns are not taxable under Income Tax. Also, the depositor can claim tax exemption on the amount deposited during a financial year under section 80C deductions.
PPF Calculator: How to become a crorepati
Let us assume that a 25-year-old starts investing in a PPF account with an investment of Rs 1,50,000 every financial year. It may be noted that a depositor is not allowed to invest more than Rs 1.5 lakh in a financial year. When we use a PPF calculator to see what amount of corpus will be built if the depositor invests for 25 subsequent years, here’s what the estimates show at the current rate of interest.
Investment amount: Rs 1,50,000
Duration: 25 years
Interest Rate: 7.1 percent
Invested amount: Rs 37,50,000
Total Interest: Rs 65,58,015
Maturity Value: Rs 1,03,08,015
Generally, a PPF account matures on completion of 15 complete financial years from the end of the year in which the account was opened. However, the depositor is allowed to extend the tenure by 5 years with future deposits after the PPF lock in period is over.
PPF Details
Minimum investment required in Rs 500/- and maximum deposit Rs 1,50,000/ in a financial year.
PPF account holder can opt for a loan facility from 3rd financial year upto 6th financial year.
PPF members are allowed to withdraw funds every year from 7th financial year.
The amount in the PPF account is not subject to attachment under any order or decree of a court of law.
The PPF deposit qualifies for deduction under Sec.80-C of IT Act. Interest earned in the account is free from Income Tax under Section10 of IT Act.
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