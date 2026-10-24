Post Office RD vs PPF: Which Scheme Offers Higher Returns On Rs 10,000 Monthly Savings?
PPF vs Post Office RD Interest Rates: Check maturity amount on Rs 10,000 monthly investment.
Published : October 24, 2026 at 4:36 PM IST
New Delhi: Post Office Recurring Deposit (RD) and the Public Provident Fund (PPF) are considered secured and guaranteed long-term savings schemes. Both the investment schemes are very popular among the masses as they are backed by the central government. However, both differ in terms of interest rates, investment tenures, and tax rules.
Post Office RD is offering 6.7% for the quarter from October to December 2026, while the annual interest rate for Post Office RD is 6.7%. Note that in an RD scheme, interest is compounded quarterly, whereas the PPF features annual compounding.
If an individual invests Rs 10,000 per month in either scheme. Over a year, the total investment would be Rs 1.20 lakh, and in 15 years the total investment would amount to Rs 18 lakh. Based on current interest rates, let’s see the potential maturity amounts for both schemes.
If a PPF account holder invests Rs 18 lakh over 15 years, the beneficiary would approximately get Rs 32.55 lakh. If a similar amount is invested in a Post Office RD scheme, the beneficiary would be entitled to get Rs 24.22 lakh.
Importantly, interest rates for small savings schemes are subject to periodic revision.
PPF
PPF is a very popular scheme as it provides secure and guaranteed returns. The investment scheme is suitable for people who plan to accumulate funds over the long term for purposes such as retirement, children's education, or other significant future expenses.
A minimum of Rs 500 subject to a maximum of Rs 1,50,000 per annum may be deposited.
Maximum deposit duration is 15 years. PPF rules state that after 15 years, the applicant can extend it for 1 or more blocks of 5 years each.
The central government determines the interest rate on a quarterly basis. At present it is 7.10% per annum with effect from April 1, 2020.
PPF account holders can apply for loans and withdrawals are permitted depending upon the account's age and balances as on the specified dates.
Income Tax benefits are available under Sec 80C of IT Act.
Post Office Recurring Deposit (RD)
A Post Office RD is useful for individuals who plan to save by depositing a fixed amount every month. The initial investment tenure is 5 years, which, under current rules, can be extended for another 5 years. The account can be extended for a further 5 years by submitting an application at the concerned Post Office. RD accounts can be retained up to 5 years from the date of maturity without further deposits.
An account holder is required to make a minimum deposit of Rs 100/- per month or any amount in multiples of Rs 10/-. There is no maximum limit.
A depositor may avail a loan facility up to 50% of the deposits made in the accounts after the account has been in operation for at least one year and twelve monthly deposits have been made. Simple interest at the rate of 2% points over and above the interest rate applicable to the loan account shall be payable as per the provisions given under the scheme rules.
The rules state that an RD Account can be closed prematurely after 3 years from the date of account opening.
PO Savings Account interest rate will be applicable if the account is closed prematurely even one day before maturity.
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