ETV Bharat / business

Post Office RD vs PPF: Which Scheme Offers Higher Returns On Rs 10,000 Monthly Savings?

New Delhi: Post Office Recurring Deposit (RD) and the Public Provident Fund (PPF) are considered secured and guaranteed long-term savings schemes. Both the investment schemes are very popular among the masses as they are backed by the central government. However, both differ in terms of interest rates, investment tenures, and tax rules.

Post Office RD is offering 6.7% for the quarter from October to December 2026, while the annual interest rate for Post Office RD is 6.7%. Note that in an RD scheme, interest is compounded quarterly, whereas the PPF features annual compounding.

If an individual invests Rs 10,000 per month in either scheme. Over a year, the total investment would be Rs 1.20 lakh, and in 15 years the total investment would amount to Rs 18 lakh. Based on current interest rates, let’s see the potential maturity amounts for both schemes.

If a PPF account holder invests Rs 18 lakh over 15 years, the beneficiary would approximately get Rs 32.55 lakh. If a similar amount is invested in a Post Office RD scheme, the beneficiary would be entitled to get Rs 24.22 lakh.

Importantly, interest rates for small savings schemes are subject to periodic revision.

PPF

PPF is a very popular scheme as it provides secure and guaranteed returns. The investment scheme is suitable for people who plan to accumulate funds over the long term for purposes such as retirement, children's education, or other significant future expenses.

A minimum of Rs 500 subject to a maximum of Rs 1,50,000 per annum may be deposited.

Maximum deposit duration is 15 years. PPF rules state that after 15 years, the applicant can extend it for 1 or more blocks of 5 years each.

The central government determines the interest rate on a quarterly basis. At present it is 7.10% per annum with effect from April 1, 2020.

PPF account holders can apply for loans and withdrawals are permitted depending upon the account's age and balances as on the specified dates.