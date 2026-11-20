ETV Bharat / business

'DISCOMs Sometimes Are Not Very Cooperative': PMO Advisor flags discom hurdles in scaling EV charging infra

New Delhi: Tarun Kapoor, advisor to the Prime Minister, on Friday flagged lack of cooperation from electricity distribution companies in scaling the electric vehicle charging network in the country.

He also said the government is open to additional funding for the charging infrastructure if required.

"DISCOMs sometimes are not very cooperative," Kapoor said while speaking at the SIAM's first Growth and Readiness for EV Infrastructure Dialogue on Friday.

According to him, distribution companies sometimes demand a substantial amount when setting up charging stations, particularly high capacity ones, and there is a need for a dedicated officer in every distribution company to address this issue.

"The cost of putting up a charging station as you all know the higher part of the cost is behind the metre where sometimes the distribution companies demand a huge amount of money," he said.

"Particularly if the charging station needs a higher capacity, say going to 100 KW or more then sometimes they ask for quite a huge amount of money."

Kapoor noted that electric vehicles will be an important future source of electricity demand, creating a significant business opportunity for power distribution companies.

"We have been telling DISCOMs that now time has come to realise that EV is going to become one of their largest sectors for power consumption. And as a country we are entering a phase where there is surplus power available," he said.