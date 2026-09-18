ETV Bharat / business

PM Mudra Yojana Built On Trust In People Of India: Sitharaman

New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Thursday that the design of the PM MUDRA Yojana was built on trust in the people of India. By enabling loans without security, Prime Minister Narendra Modi placed his faith in small entrepreneurs and gave them the opportunity to succeed, she said during an interaction with PM MUDRA Yojana beneficiaries from across the country here.

"Today, small businesses are gaining an increasingly important place in India's economy, with many people benefiting from this opportunity. On his birthday, we celebrate the architect of this transformative scheme," she said. In 2014, she said, Prime Minister Modi opened the doors of banking to everyone through PM Jan Dhan accounts, without requiring a minimum balance.

In 2015, PM MUDRA Yojana enabled small entrepreneurs to access loans without collateral, she said. "By repaying their loans on time, beneficiaries have been able to access higher amounts, strengthen their credit profiles and build greater credibility with banks. Today, many are growing their businesses and accessing regular banking facilities," she said.