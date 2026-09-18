PM Mudra Yojana Built On Trust In People Of India: Sitharaman
In 2014, she said, Prime Minister Modi opened the doors of banking to everyone through PM Jan Dhan accounts, without requiring a minimum balance.
By PTI
Published : September 18, 2026 at 9:17 AM IST
New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Thursday that the design of the PM MUDRA Yojana was built on trust in the people of India. By enabling loans without security, Prime Minister Narendra Modi placed his faith in small entrepreneurs and gave them the opportunity to succeed, she said during an interaction with PM MUDRA Yojana beneficiaries from across the country here.
"Today, small businesses are gaining an increasingly important place in India's economy, with many people benefiting from this opportunity. On his birthday, we celebrate the architect of this transformative scheme," she said. In 2014, she said, Prime Minister Modi opened the doors of banking to everyone through PM Jan Dhan accounts, without requiring a minimum balance.
In 2015, PM MUDRA Yojana enabled small entrepreneurs to access loans without collateral, she said. "By repaying their loans on time, beneficiaries have been able to access higher amounts, strengthen their credit profiles and build greater credibility with banks. Today, many are growing their businesses and accessing regular banking facilities," she said.
Launched on April 8, 2015, by the prime minister, the PM MUDRA Yojana is focused on 'funding the unfunded'. Cumulatively, more than 57.79 crore loans have been sanctioned, amounting to Rs 40.07 lakh crore of disbursement.
Approximately one-fifth of all the loans were extended to first-time entrepreneurs. In sheer magnitude, this translates to 12.15 crore loans with an amount of 12 lakh crore extended to new entrepreneurs.
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