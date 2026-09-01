'Achieved 7.8% Growth Despite War': PM Modi Hails India's GDP Numbers; Urges People To Adopt 'Vocal For Local'
PM also urged people to shun foreign holidays and hosting weddings abroad, and instead adopt the 'vocal for local' mantra.
Published : September 1, 2026 at 9:59 AM IST
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the people of India for achieving a remarkable GDP growth of 7.8%. He acknowledged their determination and efforts, emphasising that this milestone was reached despite wars and conflicts occurring worldwide.
In a selfie-video message posted on Instagram and other social media platforms, Modi said, "A growth rate of 7.8%--the nation is filled with joy. I congratulate the people of this country for their resolve and their industrious spirit; this reflects our collective strength. The world is mired in conflict; news of war is coming from all directions, and the globe is beset by crises. Supply chains are severely disrupted. Since the COVID era of 2020, stability has been elusive everywhere. Yet, India continues to progress rapidly."
The Prime Minister further took a swipe at the Opposition, accusing them of "echoing falsehoods" and "spreading despair" in the country.
"Meanwhile, within the country, there are those mired in the abyss of pessimism, echoing falsehoods and spreading despair. Rising above all this and cutting through these obstacles, the nation has achieved a growth rate of 7.8%. We must maintain this momentum. We must keep moving forward, and for that, becoming Atmanirbhar Bharat is essential," he said.
He also urged the people to shun foreign holidays and hosting weddings abroad, and instead adopt the 'vocal for local' mantra. "The mantra of Swadeshi, Vocal for Local: foreign trips, if you go for sightseeing, should not be done. If you do weddings abroad, it should not be done. One should live the mantra of 'Wed in India'. And if it's not necessary, then gold should not be bought either," he said.
7.8% growth.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 1, 2026
Strong numbers.
Even stronger confidence. pic.twitter.com/ZVPpnAXrVU
"The more we emphasise 'Swadeshi' and self-reliance, the more confident I am that by the time we mark 100 years of independence, we will hand over a 'Viksit Bharat' to our youth. Through our hard work today, we will surely realise the dreams of our younger generation. Let us spare no effort in our endeavours. Our policies are sound, and our intentions are pure," the prime minister said.
"The combined strength of 1.4 billion Indians is uniting to take the nation to new heights. Let us celebrate, make a firm resolve, and march forward together to turn that resolve into reality," Modi added.
India's economy grew at a faster-than-expected 7.8 per cent in the April-June quarter, showing resilience in the face of concerns that the war in Iran and resulting global economic uncertainty could weigh on growth.
Gross domestic product (GDP) growth in the first quarter of the 2026-27 fiscal year slowed from a barnstorming 8.6 per cent in the previous quarter, but remained well above expectations when the conflict erupted and disrupted energy markets.
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