ETV Bharat / business

'Achieved 7.8% Growth Despite War': PM Modi Hails India's GDP Numbers; Urges People To Adopt 'Vocal For Local'

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the people of India for achieving a remarkable GDP growth of 7.8%. He acknowledged their determination and efforts, emphasising that this milestone was reached despite wars and conflicts occurring worldwide.

In a selfie-video message posted on Instagram and other social media platforms, Modi said, "A growth rate of 7.8%--the nation is filled with joy. I congratulate the people of this country for their resolve and their industrious spirit; this reflects our collective strength. The world is mired in conflict; news of war is coming from all directions, and the globe is beset by crises. Supply chains are severely disrupted. Since the COVID era of 2020, stability has been elusive everywhere. Yet, India continues to progress rapidly."

The Prime Minister further took a swipe at the Opposition, accusing them of "echoing falsehoods" and "spreading despair" in the country.

"Meanwhile, within the country, there are those mired in the abyss of pessimism, echoing falsehoods and spreading despair. Rising above all this and cutting through these obstacles, the nation has achieved a growth rate of 7.8%. We must maintain this momentum. We must keep moving forward, and for that, becoming Atmanirbhar Bharat is essential," he said.