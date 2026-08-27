ETV Bharat / business

PM Jan Dhan Scheme Marks 12 Years, Number Of Accounts Crosses 59 Cr With Rs 3.17 Lakh Cr Deposits

New Delhi: Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana (PMJDY), the government's flagship financial inclusion scheme, has completed 12 years, with the number of bank accounts under the scheme crossing 59 crore and deposits at Rs 3.17 lakh crore, the finance ministry said on Thursday.

The scheme, launched on August 28, 2014 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is providing banking and financial services to unbanked and economically disadvantaged sections, with 78 per cent of PMJDY accounts opened in rural and semi-urban areas and around 56 per cent held by women.

The average deposit per account is Rs 5,356 as on August 19, 2026, and the average deposit per account has increased 3.4 times in the last 12 years, the finance ministry said in a statement.

The increase in the average deposit is another indication of the increased usage of accounts and the inculcation of saving habits among account holders, it said.

Speaking on the anniversary, Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary said the success of PMJDY should not be viewed merely in terms of the number of accounts opened, but in its transformation of the country's banking and financial landscape.

PMJDY has empowered millions, particularly the marginalised sections, to access banking and financial services to improve their socio-economic conditions, he said.

"Account ownership has enabled the common man to have insurance and pension coverage. Through relentless saturation drives across every state and district, we have moved towards near-universal coverage of bank accounts and steadily widened the reach of insurance and pension schemes to those who need them most," he said.

Chaudhary also appreciated the efforts of bankers and business correspondents deployed across the country for taking the PMJDY scheme to the common man and contributing to its success.