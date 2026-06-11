Plant Protection Body NPPO Taking Up Indian Mango Import Issue With Japan: Official
Japan halted imports of Indian mangoes after inspections by its quarantine officials earlier this year revealed lapses in protocols at treatment facilities in India.
By PTI
Published : June 11, 2026 at 10:47 PM IST
New Delhi: The National Plant Protection Organisation (NPPO) is taking up with the Japanese government the issue of restrictions on imports of Indian mangoes, an official said on Thursday.
Japan last month halted imports of Indian mangoes after inspections by its quarantine officials earlier this year revealed lapses in protocols at treatment facilities in India. The Japanese authorities had made observations with regard to humidity levels at a centre in Lucknow and near Vishakhapatnam.
Under Japan's import requirements, mangoes must undergo Vapour Heat Treatment (VHT) at approved facilities, where they are subjected to hot, humid air with a minimum relative humidity of 90 per cent to eradicate fruit flies and other quarantine pests before export.
"National Plant Protection Organisation (NPPO) is taking up the issue with the Japanese government," the official said. However, Japan is not a major export market for Indian mangoes. The country mainly exports to the US and Europe.
Regarding imports by Nepal, the official said there is no ban or restriction, adding that Nepal has only indicated it will carry out routine checks, including pesticide residue testing, as is standard practice in all countries, including India. The government has said that there is no ban on imports by Nepal.
National Plant Protection Organisation (NPPO) is the official government body established by member nations of the International Plant Protection Convention (IPPC).
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