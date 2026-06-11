ETV Bharat / business

Plant Protection Body NPPO Taking Up Indian Mango Import Issue With Japan: Official

New Delhi: The National Plant Protection Organisation (NPPO) is taking up with the Japanese government the issue of restrictions on imports of Indian mangoes, an official said on Thursday.

Japan last month halted imports of Indian mangoes after inspections by its quarantine officials earlier this year revealed lapses in protocols at treatment facilities in India. The Japanese authorities had made observations with regard to humidity levels at a centre in Lucknow and near Vishakhapatnam.

Under Japan's import requirements, mangoes must undergo Vapour Heat Treatment (VHT) at approved facilities, where they are subjected to hot, humid air with a minimum relative humidity of 90 per cent to eradicate fruit flies and other quarantine pests before export.