ETV Bharat / business

Planning to Open A Fixed Deposit? Know The FD Rates Of Banks; 8.25% On Offer

Suryoday Small Finance Bank is providing interest rate of up to 8.25% on a 5-year tenure ( IANS )

New Delhi: If a depositor wishes to invest in a safe and guaranteed investment scheme, and also earn good returns, Fixed Deposit (FD) schemes can be an excellent option. Currently, there is an option to get 8.25 per cent returns if an individual chooses to pump in his hard-earned money in select FD schemes.

It has been noticed that Small Finance Banks are offering the highest interest rates to their customers. However, private, public sector, and foreign banks are also offering attractive interest rates on FDs across various tenures. A marginal slight difference in interest rates can significantly impact a person’s total earnings when investing in FDs. A depositor should make sure to evaluate interest rates across different banks before selecting an FD plan. Small Finance Banks Small Finance Banks offer the highest interest rates.

Currently, Suryoday Small Finance Bank is providing interest rate of up to 8.25% on a 5-year tenure.

Utkarsh Small Finance Bank is giving 8.10% interest rate on FD of 666 day-tenure.

Equitas (3 years 1 day), ESAF (800 days), Jana (Above 2 years to 3 years), and Shivalik Small Finance Banks are offering interest rates of up to 8.00%.

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank has assured returns of up to 7.80% on 23 months 1 Day to 27 months tenure. Bank Interest Rate Tenure Suryoday Small Finance Bank 8.25% 5 Years Utkarsh Small Finance Bank 8.10% 666 Days Equitas 8.00% 3 Years 1 Day ESAF 8.00% 800 Days Jana Small Finance Bank 8.00% Above 2 years to 3 years Shivalik Small Finance 8.00% 23 months 1 Day to 27 months Private Sector Banks FD interest rates