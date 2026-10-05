Planning to Open A Fixed Deposit? Know The FD Rates Of Banks; 8.25% On Offer
Suryoday Small Finance Bank is offering interest rate of up to 8.25% on a 5-year Fixed Deposit scheme.
Published : October 5, 2026 at 2:15 PM IST|
Updated : October 5, 2026 at 2:22 PM IST
New Delhi: If a depositor wishes to invest in a safe and guaranteed investment scheme, and also earn good returns, Fixed Deposit (FD) schemes can be an excellent option. Currently, there is an option to get 8.25 per cent returns if an individual chooses to pump in his hard-earned money in select FD schemes.
It has been noticed that Small Finance Banks are offering the highest interest rates to their customers. However, private, public sector, and foreign banks are also offering attractive interest rates on FDs across various tenures. A marginal slight difference in interest rates can significantly impact a person’s total earnings when investing in FDs.
A depositor should make sure to evaluate interest rates across different banks before selecting an FD plan.
Small Finance Banks
- Small Finance Banks offer the highest interest rates.
- Currently, Suryoday Small Finance Bank is providing interest rate of up to 8.25% on a 5-year tenure.
- Utkarsh Small Finance Bank is giving 8.10% interest rate on FD of 666 day-tenure.
- Equitas (3 years 1 day), ESAF (800 days), Jana (Above 2 years to 3 years), and Shivalik Small Finance Banks are offering interest rates of up to 8.00%.
- Ujjivan Small Finance Bank has assured returns of up to 7.80% on 23 months 1 Day to 27 months tenure.
|Bank
|Interest Rate
|Tenure
|Suryoday Small Finance Bank
|8.25%
|5 Years
|Utkarsh Small Finance Bank
|8.10%
|666 Days
|Equitas
|8.00%
|3 Years 1 Day
|ESAF
|8.00%
|800 Days
|Jana Small Finance Bank
|8.00%
|Above 2 years to 3 years
|Shivalik Small Finance
|8.00%
|23 months 1 Day to 27 months
Private Sector Banks FD interest rates
Private sector banks are also offering competitive interest rates.
- SBM Bank India: Interest up to 7.65% (Tenure: Above 18 months to lease than 2 years 3 days)
- DCB Bank: Interest up to 7.50% on tenure of 24 months to less than 25 months)
- Bandhan Bank: Interest up to 7.45% (Tenure: 2 years to less than 3 years)
- IDFC First Bank: Interest up to 7.10% (Tenure: 500 days to 3 years)
- IndusInd Bank: Interest up to 7.00% (Tenure: 2 to 3 years)
- Kotak Mahindra Bank: Interest up to 6.65% (Tenure: 2 to less than 3 years)
- IDBI Bank: Interest up to 6.55% on a tenure of 1100 days
- Axis Bank offering 6.50% on 18 months to 10 years tenure
- HDFC Bank giving 6.50% returns on 3 years 1 day to less than 4 years 7 months tenure
- ICICI Bank offering interest up to 6.50% (Tenure: 3 years 1 day to 10 years)
Public Sector Bank FD Rates
Crores of investors opt for Public sector banks to open Fixed Deposit schemes. The rates offered by major government-controlled banks are as follows:
- Bank of India and Punjab & Sind Bank: Interest up to 6.85% on a 999 days tenure.
- Bank of Baroda and Central Bank of India: Interest up to 6.75% (Tenure: 555 days and 444 days respectively)
- Bank of Maharashtra and Indian Bank: Interest up to 6.65% (Tenure: 400 days and 555 days respectively)
- Punjab National Bank (PNB) offering 6.60% on 444-day tenure.
- State Bank of India (SBI) provides interest up to 6.45% on a 444-day tenure.
|Bank
|Interest Rate
|Tenure
|Bank of India
|6.95%%
|999 Days
|Punjab & Sind Bank
|6.95%%
|999 Days
|Bank of Baroda
|6.75%
|555 Days
|Central Bank of India
|6.75%
|444 Days
|Bank of Maharashtra
|6.65%%
|400 Days
|Indian Bank
|6.65%%
|500 Days
|Punjab National Bank
|6.60%
|444 Days
|State Bank of India
|6.45%
|444 Days
Foreign banks FD rates
Several foreign banks are operating in India. Let’s look at the Fixed Deposit interest rates offered by these lenders.
- Deutsche Bank: Interest up to 7.00% (Above 1 years to 2 years tenure)
- Standard Chartered Bank: Interest up to 6.60% (1 to 376 days)
- HSBC Bank: Offering interest up to 5.50% (601 to 600 days)
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