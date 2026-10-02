ETV Bharat / business

Planning to Buy Hospital Stocks? Jefferies Picks 6 Shares, Gives Target Price

New Delhi: Hospital sector stocks have been facing volatility in the past few days. However, the global brokerage firm Jefferies has given a positive rating on six companies operating in this sector.

Jefferies projects an upside after a 15-20 per cent correction in some hospital stocks. The brokerage said the stocks declined due to regulatory fears around pricing of consumables and oncology drugs. Recently, the Supreme Court’s strong observation on the exorbitant margins charged on cancer drugs also impacted market sentiment. These developments made investors cautious and hit the shares of major hospital chains. However, the foreign brokerage firm views the current decline in stock prices as an investment opportunity, saying that the fundamentals of these companies remain extremely strong.

The brokerage suggested a 'Buy' rating on shares of Apollo Hospitals Enterprise, Dr Agarwal's Healthcare, Fortis Healthcare Ltd, Max Healthcare Institute Ltd, Manipal Health Enterprises Ltd and Medanta Ltd.

Stocks To Buy

Initiating a 'Buy' coverage on shares of Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd, Jefferies set a target price of Rs 10,350.

The brokerage backed Dr Agarwal's Healthcare stock to rise up to Rs 600 apiece.

Fortis Healthcare Ltd shares are expected to rise up to Rs 1,125.

Max Healthcare Institute Ltd share price target was set at Rs 1,260.

Manipal Health Enterprises Ltd share price projected to increase to Rs 870.