ETV Bharat / business

Planning to Buy Gold or Silver? Get Price Predictions for Diwali and Year-End 2026

New Delhi: Gold prices continued to fluctuate on September 24, 2026 (Thursday). At 1:40 pm, the price for 24-carat gold on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) declined 0.22%, or Rs 339, to Rs 1,50,960 per 10 grams. According to bullion market data, the price of 24-carat gold was recorded at Rs 1,51,760 per 10 grams, while the price in the international market hovered around $4,318.90 per ounce.

Gold hovered around $4,300 an ounce on Thursday after falling sharply in the previous session as a stronger dollar and surging Treasury yields pressured the non-yielding metal.

Meanwhile, Silver prices also declined today. At around 1:50 pm, silver futures on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) went down by 0.95% to Rs 2,33,650 per kilogram. The white metal settled at Rs 2,35,895 per kilogram in the previous trading session.

With the festive and wedding season approaching, let’s take a look at how gold and silver prices are expected to perform, according to a commodity market expert.

Ajay Suresh Kedia, the founder & director of Kedia Advisory, said Gold and Silver have delivered strong returns, but supportive investment flows, geopolitical uncertainty and constrained supplies indicate further upside potential through Diwali and year-end 2026. Gold rose 16.40% from Rs 1,30,588 per 10 grams on October 20, 2025, to Rs 1,52,000 on September 23, 2026, while silver surged 52.81% from Rs 1,53,131 to Rs 2,34,000 per kilogram.

Gold remains supported by central-bank accumulation, ETF inflows, reserve diversification and potential rupee depreciation. “We expect gold to test Rs 1,80,000 per 10 grams by Diwali or year-end 2026, implying approximately 18% upside from the reference price,” Kedia said.