Goyal Urges Exporters To Take Advantage Of FTAs

New Delhi: Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Wednesday urged exporters to take full advantage of the series of Free Trade Agreements signed with developed countries to boost exports of goods and services.

"Industry must now intensify its efforts to penetrate new markets, upgrade quality and become more competitive to take maximum advantage of trade agreements," he said.

He held a meeting with representatives of 35 export promotion councils and industry associations. Goyal said the government had signed Free Trade Agreements with developed countries to help India's farmers, workers, professionals, artisans and MSMEs take advantage of the global market with preferential access.

With these trade agreements, India's traditional medicines and yoga will also get global opportunities, while the interests of India's agriculture and dairy sectors have been protected, he added.