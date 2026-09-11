ETV Bharat / business

Piyush Goyal Urges BRICS Nations To Link Payment Systems, Boost Trade In Local Currencies

New Delhi: Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Friday called on BRICS member and partner countries to link their payment systems, promote trade in local currencies and simplify regulatory procedures to deepen intra-BRICS trade and build more resilient supply chains.

Addressing the BRICS Business Forum in New Delhi, Goyal said India’s digital payment infrastructure, including the Unified Payments Interface (UPI), could provide a basis for greater cross-border cooperation among BRICS economies.

“Today, it is also accepted in 11 countries and I would urge the BRICS member countries and partner countries to link our payment systems, trade in each other's local currencies, make digital trade global and build together for the future emerging technologies,” Goyal said.

The minister also called for easier market access within the grouping, particularly for raw materials and critical minerals, while urging countries to simplify regulations and speed up the clearance of consignments. Goyal said non-tariff measures were imposing higher export costs than tariffs themselves for 88 per cent of countries, making smoother market access important for expanding trade.

“We should open our markets for each other's products including for raw materials and critical minerals,” he said, adding that supply chains would be resilient when they “run both ways”. The minister said India saw BRICS as an important market for its manufactured exports, particularly engineering goods and electronics, as well as pharmaceuticals.