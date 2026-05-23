ETV Bharat / business

Goyal To Visit Canada Next Week To Boost FTA Talks, Investments

New Delhi: Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Saturday said he will lead a business delegation of over 150 members to Canada on May 25-27 to seek investments, enhance collaborations and give impetus to talks for the proposed free trade agreement (FTA). He said that a series of meetings is in the pipeline with leaders and businesses in Ottawa and Toronto.

The minister will call on Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney and hold a bilateral meeting with his Canadian counterpart Maninder Sidhu. Goyal said that he will also meet representatives of "Maple 8" pension funds of Canada.

The "Maple 8" refers to Canada's eight largest public pension funds, which together manage assets worth about 2.4 trillion Canadian dollars and are considered among the world's most influential long-term investors.

The group includes major funds like the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan, and Ontario Municipal Employees Retirement System. These funds invest extensively across sectors, such as infrastructure, technology, real estate, energy and private equity globally.

"I will meet them to attract investments," he told reporters.

He added that Canada is strong on oil, gas, critical minerals, and mining, while India can offer its talented workforce and strengths in several sectors.