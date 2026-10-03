ETV Bharat / business

Piyush Goyal Pitches India's Food Processing, Consumer Market to US Investors

New Delhi: Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal has pitched India’s expanding food processing sector, modernising agricultural value chains and large consumer market as key investment opportunities for US companies, while calling for deeper India-US collaboration in startups and innovation during his visit to Chicago.

Taking to his official X account, Goyal shared details of a series of engagements in Chicago with US business leaders, startups and professional groups.

During the visit, Goyal met Juan Ricardo Luciano, Chair of the Board and CEO of Archer Daniels Midland (ADM), and discussed opportunities for the company to expand its presence and investments in India.

“With our rapidly expanding food processing sector, modernizing agricultural value chains, and massive consumer base, India offers tremendous potential for sustainable growth and long term collaboration,” he said.

The Commerce Minister also delivered the keynote address at a US-India Business Council (USIBC) roundtable on ‘Startups & Innovation: Scaling Ideas, Investment and Growth’ in Chicago.

At the roundtable, discussions focused on venture investment, commercialisation and corporate partnerships to help Indian and US startups scale across markets. Goyal also explored opportunities to deepen India-US innovation linkages and support the next generation of high-growth enterprises.

As part of his engagements, Goyal interacted with the leadership and members of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) from its Chicago, Michigan and Ohio chapters.

“Chartered Accountants have a pivotal role in strengthening this partnership by helping businesses navigate cross-border taxation, regulatory compliance and financial governance, while making Indian enterprises investment-ready for global capital,” Goyal said in his post.