ETV Bharat / business

Piyush Goyal Meets US Business Leaders, Seeks Investments In India

Union Minister for Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal holds a meeting with Stéphane de La Faverie, President and CEO of The Estée Lauder Companies, in New York on Monday, October 5, 2026. ( IANS )

Washington: Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal on Monday met US business leaders and discussed opportunities to further deepen partnerships and investments in India.

Goyal met Jonathan Gray, President & COO of Blackstone, George Walker, Chairman and CEO of Nueberger Berman, and Stephane de La Faverie, President & CEO of The Estée Lauder Companies in New York.

“Held a productive meeting with Mr. Jonathan Gray, President & COO of @Blackstone, along with Mr Prakash Melwani, Chairman of Blackstone's International Private Equity business,” Goyal said in a post on X.

“Discussed opportunities to deepen Blackstone's investment and partnership in India and explored avenues across key sectors. I look forward to our continued engagement and stronger collaboration,” the minister said.

Goyal also held a productive meeting with George Walker, Chairman & CEO of Neuberger Berman, along with Anthony Tutrone, Global Head of Neuberger Markets; Andrew Komaroff, COO; and Zain Naqi, Managing Director.