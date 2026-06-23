ETV Bharat / business

India-US Trade Deal: Goyal, Greer Begin Talks In Delhi On Phase-1 Of Bilateral Agreement

New Delhi: Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal and US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer on Tuesday began bilateral talks to discuss the "historic" US-India Joint Statement and the interim agreement as part of the broader India-US Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA) negotiations.

Greer is in New Delhi on an official visit for the trade pact talks, an official said.

Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal and India's Chief Negotiator Darpan Jain, who is also Additional Secretary in the Department of Commerce, are attending the meeting, which is underway at Vanijya Bhawan, the headquarters of the Commerce and Industry Ministry.

The meeting followed chief negotiator-level discussions on the pact held in the national capital earlier this month (June 2-4). Agrawal on June 15 stated that the discussions between the two ministers are expected to be centred around giving final touches to the framework deal. On June 17, US President Donald Trump has said that the two countries are "very close" on the finalisation of the trade agreement.

Earlier on June 5, Goyal said India and the US are moving towards closing all the open ends of the interim trade agreement, and both sides are likely to execute the "very, very vibrant" first phase of the BTA by the middle of next month.

Both sides in February announced the contours, or framework, of the first phase of the Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA). The framework was based on the 50 per cent tariffs imposed by the US on Indian goods. However, on February 20, the US Supreme Court struck down the sweeping tariffs imposed by the Trump administration.

Following that, the Trump-administration announced 10 per cent tariffs under Section 122 of the Trade Act on all the countries for 150 days on February 24. It will expire on July 24 this year. The meeting between the two sides is important on account of these changes in the US tariff regime.

India and the United States formally launched BTA negotiations on February 13, 2025. On February 7, 2026, the two sides announced that they had reached a framework for an interim agreement regarding reciprocal and mutually beneficial trade.

According to that framework, the US had agreed to reduce tariffs on India to 18 per cent from 50 per cent. It had removed the 25 per cent tariffs on Indian goods for buying Russian oil and was to cut the remaining 25 per cent to 18 per cent under the pact. But the US Supreme Court ruled against these tariffs.