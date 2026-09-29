ETV Bharat / business

Piramal Pharma Fined Rs 4 Crore For Wrongful Input Tax Credit By GST Authorities

New Delhi : India's 13th largest pharmaceuticas company Piramal Pharma has been slapped with demand of Rs 4 crore from GST authorities, along with a proposed penalty of an equivalent amount, along with interest, the company disclosed in a stock exchange filing on Tuesday.

The audit relates to FY 2020-21 to FY 2022-23. The Order relates to the eligibility of certain input tax credits availed by the Company during the aforesaid period, including credits pertaining to invoices issued during the post-demerger business transition period, credits associated with the Company's Input Service Distributor (ISD) registration, and certain overseas procurement support and operational expenses cross-charged by Piramal Enterprises Limited.

The company said it had received an order issued by the Additional Commissioner, CGST & Central Excise, Mumbai East Commissionerate, after an audit by the GST authorities found certain input tax credits claimed by the company to be ineligible for the same.

According to the disclosure by the company, the GST authority has confirmed a demand of Input Tax Credit (ITC) aggregating to Rs. 4,06,03,220/- along with applicable interest and imposed an equivalent penalty of Rs. 4,06,03,220/- under the applicable provisions of the Central Goods and Services Tax Act, 2017, Maharashtra Goods and Services Tax Act, 2017 and Integrated Goods and Services Tax Act, 2017.

Piramal Pharma said it has "carefully reviewed" the Order, and "strongly believes" that it has a meritorious case, both on facts and in law. Accordingly, the company intends to challenge the Order and will be filing an appeal before the appropriate appellate authority within the prescribed timelines, the statement said, adding that the order will not have "any material impact on its financials, operations, o8,869r other activities."

Piramal Pharma reported a net loss of Rs 326 crore on sales of Rs 8,869 crore for the year ended March 31, 2026. The company operates from 17 development and manufacturing facilities worldwide and manufactures everything from over-the-counter medicines to complex generics for hospital critical care.