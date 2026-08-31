ETV Bharat / business

PhonePe Launches UPI Payment For Feature Phones Without Internet

New Delhi: Fintech major PhonePe on Monday announced the launch of 'PhonePe UPI 123Pay', a service that enables UPI transactions for feature phone users without the requirement of an internet connection.

With this launch, PhonePe claims to have become the first major third-party application provider (TPAP) to extend UPI payment capabilities to an estimated more than 200 million feature phone users across the country.

The service, built on a proprietary technology stack, utilises an SMS-based architecture to ensure transaction reliability even in regions with limited 2G connectivity. The company has partnered with handset manufacturers like Nokia, HMD, Lava International, and Itel Mobile (Transsion Holdings) to provide the service pre-bundled on their devices.

"Bringing UPI to feature phones through PhonePe UPI 123Pay extends the benefits of digital payments beyond smartphones to every corner of the country," said Sameer Nigam, Founder and CEO, PhonePe.