ETV Bharat / business

PF Withdrawal: Medical Emergency, Marriage, Education or Job Loss - Know the Withdrawal Rules

New Delhi: The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has made withdrawal of money from a Provident Fund (PF) account easier and more transparent. Under the guidelines issued by the Ministry of Labour and the Central Board of Trustees (CBT), PF account holders are allowed to withdraw a substantial portion of their funds to meet urgent needs or emergency situations.

However, among scores of Employees Provident Fund (EPF) members there is often confusion regarding whether an individual can withdraw 100% of the PF funds.

Can we withdraw 100% from PF?

The EPFO has a different set of rules for partial withdrawal and complete withdrawal. A person who has a job is not allowed to withdraw PF funds as an advance and also 100 per cent of the money. The EPFO rules state that partial withdrawals are allowed up to a maximum of 75% of the eligible amount, while 25% must be retained as a mandatory buffer.

However, if an EPF member plans to withdraw 100% of the Provident Fund balance—comprising the employee's share, the employer's share, and the accrued interest—retirement is a prerequisite.

If a PF account holder is jobless for a continuous period of two months, the individual becomes eligible for a final settlement, allowing withdrawal of the entire 100% of PF funds.

The EPFO ​​has streamlined its 13 existing provisions for partial withdrawals and categorised them into three main parts.

PF Withdrawal For Essential Needs

If PF account holders need to withdraw funds for treatment of a serious illness (themselves or a family member), there is no upper limit and funds can be withdrawn as required, up to the eligible limit.

For higher education, the EPFO allows withdrawals up to 10 times during their tenure.

For marriage, up to 5 withdrawals are allowed.

EPF Withdrawal for Housing-related needs