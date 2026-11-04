PF Withdrawal: Medical Emergency, Marriage, Education or Job Loss - Know the Withdrawal Rules
EPF Withdrawal Rules Explained: When Can You Withdraw 75% or 100% of Your PF Balance?
Published : November 4, 2026 at 12:47 PM IST
New Delhi: The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has made withdrawal of money from a Provident Fund (PF) account easier and more transparent. Under the guidelines issued by the Ministry of Labour and the Central Board of Trustees (CBT), PF account holders are allowed to withdraw a substantial portion of their funds to meet urgent needs or emergency situations.
However, among scores of Employees Provident Fund (EPF) members there is often confusion regarding whether an individual can withdraw 100% of the PF funds.
Can we withdraw 100% from PF?
The EPFO has a different set of rules for partial withdrawal and complete withdrawal. A person who has a job is not allowed to withdraw PF funds as an advance and also 100 per cent of the money. The EPFO rules state that partial withdrawals are allowed up to a maximum of 75% of the eligible amount, while 25% must be retained as a mandatory buffer.
However, if an EPF member plans to withdraw 100% of the Provident Fund balance—comprising the employee's share, the employer's share, and the accrued interest—retirement is a prerequisite.
If a PF account holder is jobless for a continuous period of two months, the individual becomes eligible for a final settlement, allowing withdrawal of the entire 100% of PF funds.
The EPFO has streamlined its 13 existing provisions for partial withdrawals and categorised them into three main parts.
PF Withdrawal For Essential Needs
If PF account holders need to withdraw funds for treatment of a serious illness (themselves or a family member), there is no upper limit and funds can be withdrawn as required, up to the eligible limit.
For higher education, the EPFO allows withdrawals up to 10 times during their tenure.
For marriage, up to 5 withdrawals are allowed.
EPF Withdrawal for Housing-related needs
If an EPF member purchases a house, flat, or land or plans to construct a new home, repay an existing home loan, or repair/renovate an existing property, the Provident Fund government body allows beneficiaries to withdraw PF funds in advance up to a maximum of 5 times throughout their entire period of service.
PF withdrawal in Special Circumstances
If an individual loses a job or in other emergencies notified by the Central Board, members can withdraw PF funds twice in a single financial year. In the event of job loss, one can immediately withdraw up to 75% of the funds, with the remaining 25% becoming accessible after two months of unemployment.
How to withdraw PF amount
While applying for PF withdrawal, members should carefully select the correct form. If a member opts for a non-refundable advance or a partial withdrawal while still employed, the individual is required to submit Form 31.
If a Provident Fund member plans to withdraw the entire balance in case of unemployment, the individual must submit Form 19. Recent reforms have also introduced greater flexibility regarding the timing of final settlements and pension withdrawals.
The EPFO has made the claim settlement process smooth and faster by upgrading its digital system. PF members with all verified KYC documents, such as Aadhaar, PAN, and bank account details, can get their online claims settled within 3 to 7 working days. Furthermore, eligible claims processed via the 'auto-mode' are settled in as little as 72 hours.
If a PF member opts for an offline withdrawal process, the process may take up to 20 working days. Once a claim is successfully submitted with required documents, the funds are transferred directly into the member's bank account within 7 to 15 working days.
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