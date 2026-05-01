Commercial LPG Cylinder Price Hiked By Rs 993; No Change In Petrol, Diesel, Domestic LPG Rates In India
Retail prices of petrol, diesel, and domestic LPG have remained unchanged, fully insulating domestic consumers from the recent increase in international fuel prices, IOC said.
Published : May 1, 2026 at 8:18 AM IST
New Delhi: Amid global energy supply crisis in the wake of ongoing hostilities between US, Israel and Iran, the price of 19 kg commercial cylinders has been increased by Rs 993 across the country effective from May 1 (Friday). However, petrol, diesel and domestic LPG rates have remained unchanged, offering some relief to consumers.
Citing sources, ANI reported that prices of 19 KG Commercial cylinder has been increased by Rs 993 from today. "A 19 Kg cylinder will cost Rs 3071.50 in Delhi from today. No change in domestic cylinder prices," it said.
This is for the third time that the price of a 19-kg commercial LPG cylinder has been increased since the conflict erupted on February 28. On March 1, the prices were increased by Rs 144, while again on April 1, there was a hike of nearly Rs 200 for 19-kg cylinders.
Prices of 19 KG Commercial cylinder has been increased by Rs 993 from today. A 19 Kg cylinder will cost Rs 3071.50 in Delhi from today. No change in domestic cylinder prices: Sources— ANI (@ANI) May 1, 2026
In an official statement, Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) stated that the retail prices of petrol, diesel, and domestic LPG (14.2 kg cylinders) have remained unchanged, fully insulating domestic consumers from the recent increase in international fuel prices.
IOC said that overall, about 80 percent of petroleum products have seen no change in prices, ensuring stability for most consumers.
"No change in prices of domestic LPG (14.2 kg) for 33 crore domestic LPG consumers. Overall, approximately 80 percent of petroleum products have witnessed no change in prices, ensuring stability for the majority of consumers. Prices of Bulk and commercial LPG cylinders (less than 1 percent of total consumption) have been revised," the Corporation said.
"At the same time, around four percent of petroleum products have seen a downward revision, reflecting the dynamic nature of global price movements. The measures reflect the calibrated and balanced approach adopted by OMCs, under the guidance of the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, to align with global market trends while protecting domestic consumers and ensuring economic stability," IOC added.
The retail prices of petrol, diesel, and domestic LPG (14.2 kg cylinders) have remained unchanged, fully insulating domestic consumers from the recent increase in international fuel prices. No change in prices of domestic LPG (14.2 kg) for 33 crore domestic LPG consumers. No…— ANI (@ANI) May 1, 2026
Govt Lowers Export Duties On Diesel, ATF From May 1
The Finance Ministry said on Thursday that it is revising export duties on diesel and aviation turbine fuel (ATF) for the next fortnight beginning May 1, while petrol export duty continues to remain nil. The rate of duty on exports of diesel will be Rs 23 per litre (SAED - Rs. 23; RIC - Nil). Further, the rate of duty on exports of ATF will be Rs 33 per litre (SAED only). The rate of duty on exports of Petrol continues to remain nil.
Special Additional Excise Duty (SAED) is a flexible tax imposed by the government on select products, mainly domestic crude oil and exported petroleum fuels such as petrol, diesel, and ATF.
Finance Ministry also said there is no change in the existing excise duty rates on petrol and diesel cleared for domestic consumption. Notably, in April, the Centre had increased export duties on petroleum products, raising the levy on high-speed diesel to Rs 55.5 per litre and on ATF to Rs 42 per litre.
No Change In ATF Price For Domestic Airlines
In another major update, IOC stated that ATF prices for domestic airlines have been kept unchanged as state-owned oil companies decided to absorb the rise in global fuel prices to protect airlines and consumers.
As per the norms, ATF prices are revised on the 1st of every month based on input cost. While no change has been made in rates for domestic airlines, there has been an increase in prices for international carriers. "No change in ATF prices for domestic airlines (scheduled operations). Prices of Bulk Diesel and ATF for international airline operations have been adjusted upward," IOC said in its statement.
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