ETV Bharat / business

Commercial LPG Cylinder Price Hiked By Rs 993; No Change In Petrol, Diesel, Domestic LPG Rates In India

New Delhi: Amid global energy supply crisis in the wake of ongoing hostilities between US, Israel and Iran, the price of 19 kg commercial cylinders has been increased by Rs 993 across the country effective from May 1 (Friday). However, petrol, diesel and domestic LPG rates have remained unchanged, offering some relief to consumers.

Citing sources, ANI reported that prices of 19 KG Commercial cylinder has been increased by Rs 993 from today. "A 19 Kg cylinder will cost Rs 3071.50 in Delhi from today. No change in domestic cylinder prices," it said.

This is for the third time that the price of a 19-kg commercial LPG cylinder has been increased since the conflict erupted on February 28. On March 1, the prices were increased by Rs 144, while again on April 1, there was a hike of nearly Rs 200 for 19-kg cylinders.

In an official statement, Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) stated that the retail prices of petrol, diesel, and domestic LPG (14.2 kg cylinders) have remained unchanged, fully insulating domestic consumers from the recent increase in international fuel prices.

IOC said that overall, about 80 percent of petroleum products have seen no change in prices, ensuring stability for most consumers.

"No change in prices of domestic LPG (14.2 kg) for 33 crore domestic LPG consumers. Overall, approximately 80 percent of petroleum products have witnessed no change in prices, ensuring stability for the majority of consumers. Prices of Bulk and commercial LPG cylinders (less than 1 percent of total consumption) have been revised," the Corporation said.