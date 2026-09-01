ETV Bharat / business

Petrol, Diesel Sales SOAR On Erratic Monsoon Rains, LPG Demand Shifts To Piped Gas

New Delhi: Petrol and diesel sales by India's three state-run fuel retailers surged in August as erratic monsoon rainfall boosted fuel demand from farmers and motorists, preliminary industry sales data showed on Tuesday.

Petrol sales by Indian Oil Corp (IOC), Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd (BPCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd (HPCL) soared 9.1 per cent to 3.48 million tonnes in August, compared with 3.19 million tonnes in the corresponding period a year ago.

The surge in August follows a 9.7 per cent year-on-year growth in July. The August volume was also 14 per cent higher than 3.05 million tonnes sold during August 2024 and 30.7 per cent above the level recorded in the same period of 2023.

Month-on-month, petrol sales were up by almost a percentage point to 3.45 million tonnes. Diesel sales, a key indicator of economic activity in India, rose 10.2 per cent year-on-year to 6.27 million tonnes in August from 5.69 million tonnes a year earlier.

August is the second month in a row of double-digit growth in diesel demand. Sales were up 10.7 per cent in July. Diesel is India's most widely used fuel, powering freight transport, agricultural machinery and irrigation. Erratic monsoon rainfall boosted irrigation demand during the peak sowing season.

The volume sold in August was 9.7 per cent higher than in the corresponding period of 2024 and 6.3 per cent above the August 2023 consumption. On a month-on-month basis, diesel sales, however, fell 12 per cent from 7.13 million tonnes in July.