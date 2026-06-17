Pet Pampering Goes Mainstream In India As Pet Care Orders Soar By 41% In A Year
India’s pet care market grows 41% in a year, driven by rising pet parenting, treat demand, and rapid growth in tier II+ cities, says Instamart.
Published : June 17, 2026 at 6:55 PM IST
New Delhi: India’s pet care economy is witnessing a major shift as people have started pampering their pets more and spending on nutrition, grooming and wellness products for their animals under “pet parenting” duties.
According to a report by Instamart, pet care orders on the platform have seen 41 per cent growth in one year between June 2025 and June 2026. It shows a transformation from simple pet ownership to a more care-orientated approach for animals.
“Searches for dog shampoo surged nearly 600 per cent, grain-free pet food grew 152 per cent year-on-year, and treats are outpacing every other category in the pet aisle,” reads the report.
Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Delhi remained the biggest pet care markets overall, but tier II+ cities posted 96 per cent year-on-year growth in pet care orders, according to Instamart.
One of the popular trends mentioned in the report is the growing popularity of cats. “Data shows that cat food now makes up nearly 60 per cent of all pet food demand on Instamart, making it the single most-searched pet term on the platform.”
On the feline front, Mumbai is crowned India's cat capital, followed by Bengaluru, Chennai, and Kolkata. “Kolkata stands out as India's most cat-dominated city, with more than 8 in 10 cat-and-dog food orders going to cats. Bengaluru is India's most dog-loving city, followed by Hyderabad, Mumbai, Chennai and Delhi,” the report adds.
The demand for products catering to other pets is also expanding rapidly. For instance, bird food records a 178 per cent increase in orders, while rabbit food demand grew by 130 per cent.
‘Bengaluru has India's most pampered pets'
Nearly 66 per cent of all pet-care spending in the city goes toward treats, toys, and premium products, making it “India’s undisputed pet-pampering capital”, followed by Gurugram, Noida, and Hyderabad.
Gurgaon tops India's Pet Treat Index, clocking 37 treat orders for every 100 food orders.
Pet indulgence is going mainstream: Searches for treats, from dog biscuits and jerky to dog ice cream, are climbing rapidly, with dog Ice cream searches are up 245 per cent, and top protein-rich pet treat brands are surging. 1,097 per cent
Treat searches (think dog biscuits, jerky, and even dog ice cream) are climbing fast.
India’s most dedicated pet parent (based in Delhi) spent Rs 60,957 on pet care in a single year.
‘Pet parenting goes mainstream’
According to the Instamart report, pet care isn’t limited to metro cities, but Tier II+ cities are growing 96 per cent faster than metros.
Among the fastest-growing cities were Guwahati, which recorded a 1,473 per cent increase in pet care orders, followed by Dibrugarh (796%), Meerut (6775%), Madurai (591%) and Kottayam (577%). Other emerging markets such as Rajkot, Patna, Siliguri and Tirupati also reported strong growth, highlighting the expanding reach of pet care consumption beyond India's largest urban centres.
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