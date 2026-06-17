ETV Bharat / business

Pet Pampering Goes Mainstream In India As Pet Care Orders Soar By 41% In A Year

New Delhi: India’s pet care economy is witnessing a major shift as people have started pampering their pets more and spending on nutrition, grooming and wellness products for their animals under “pet parenting” duties.

According to a report by Instamart, pet care orders on the platform have seen 41 per cent growth in one year between June 2025 and June 2026. It shows a transformation from simple pet ownership to a more care-orientated approach for animals.

“Searches for dog shampoo surged nearly 600 per cent, grain-free pet food grew 152 per cent year-on-year, and treats are outpacing every other category in the pet aisle,” reads the report.

Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Delhi remained the biggest pet care markets overall, but tier II+ cities posted 96 per cent year-on-year growth in pet care orders, according to Instamart.

Representational Image (ETV Bharat)

One of the popular trends mentioned in the report is the growing popularity of cats. “Data shows that cat food now makes up nearly 60 per cent of all pet food demand on Instamart, making it the single most-searched pet term on the platform.”

On the feline front, Mumbai is crowned India's cat capital, followed by Bengaluru, Chennai, and Kolkata. “Kolkata stands out as India's most cat-dominated city, with more than 8 in 10 cat-and-dog food orders going to cats. Bengaluru is India's most dog-loving city, followed by Hyderabad, Mumbai, Chennai and Delhi,” the report adds.

The demand for products catering to other pets is also expanding rapidly. For instance, bird food records a 178 per cent increase in orders, while rabbit food demand grew by 130 per cent.