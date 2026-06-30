ETV Bharat / business

Pension Funds Can Help Build Developed India: CEA

New Delhi: Pension savings, being among the longest-duration and most patient forms of capital, can play a key role in building infrastructure and supporting India's journey towards Viksit Bharat while generating returns aligned with long-term liabilities, Chief Economic Adviser V Anantha Nageswaran said on Tuesday.

A deep and well-governed pension pool can contribute to the creation of a developed India by supporting growth-oriented investments while ensuring liability-aware returns for subscribers, he said while addressing an event organised by Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA).

Nageswaran highlighted that pension funds globally have faced funding challenges, particularly in the past when low interest rates pushed investors towards riskier assets.

"The funding gap has long plagued Western pension funds and narrowed somewhat as interest rates moved away from the zero-flow environment. However, a subtle risk has emerged," he said. Pension funds have increasingly moved towards assets that are risky, illiquid and sensitive to macroeconomic changes.