ETV Bharat / business

Peak Power At Record High Of 252 GW On Friday Amid Soaring Mercury Levels

New Delhi: India's peak power demand hit a record high of 252.07 GW on Friday following an intensifying heat wave, which pushed up the use of cooling devices like air conditioners and desert coolers, according to the latest power ministry data. The previous record high of 250 GW peak power demand was recorded in May 2024.

The country's peak power demand (the highest supply in a day) was recorded at 252.07 GW, an all-time high, on April 24, higher than 240.12 GW on April 23, 2026, the power ministry data showed. The highest electricity supply on April 22 was recorded at 239.70 GW.

The power ministry had earlier projected a peak power demand, the highest supply in a day, of 270 GW for this year's summer season, but the actual demand met was well below the estimate.

Last year in the summer season, the peak power demand was 242.77 GW, which was recorded in June, 2025. In the first fortnight of this month, the peak power demand remained lower than the 235.32 GW recorded in April 2025.