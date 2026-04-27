ETV Bharat / business

Paytm Shares Tank Over 8 Pc

New Delhi: Shares of One97 Communications, which owns Paytm brand, tumbled over 8 per cent on Monday after the RBI announced the cancellation of banking licence issued to Paytm Payments Bank for non-compliance with norms, saying the affairs of the bank were conducted in a manner detrimental to the interest of its depositors.

The stock dived 8.37 per cent to Rs 1,051.05 on the BSE. At the NSE, shares of the firm tanked 8.38 per cent to Rs 1,051.10.

Later, the stock trimmed most of the early losses. At the BSE, it quoted 3.02 per cent down at Rs 1,112.50. On the NSE, the stock traded at Rs 1,114.95, a decline of 2.93 per cent. The bank failed to comply with the conditions stipulated in the Payments Bank licence issued to it, the central bank said on Friday.

One97 Communications in a filing said the company has no exposure to Paytm Payments Bank (PPBL) as it had already impaired its investment in the beleaguered entity as of March 31, 2024.