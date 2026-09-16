ETV Bharat / business

Paytm Shares Jump Over 7 Pc; Pine Labs, One Mobikwik Pare Early Gains

New Delhi: Shares of fintech firms such as Paytm rallied in Wednesday morning trade after the government introduced a 0.4 per cent fee on transfers worth more than Rs 2,000 made to merchants through the UPI platform from October 15.

The stock of One97 Communications Ltd, which owns the Paytm brand, jumped 7.24 per cent during intraday trading to reach the 52-week high of Rs 1,856.50 on the BSE. Shares of One Mobikwik Systems Ltd climbed 5.96 per cent, and Pine Labs edged higher by 2.68 per cent.

Shares of Pine Labs, however, pared all early gains and were trading 7 per cent lower. One Mobikwik Systems also lost the winning momentum and quoted 2 per cent lower.

Ending nearly six years of fully free UPI (Unified Payments Interface) payments, the government on Tuesday introduced a 0.4 per cent fee on transfers worth more than Rs 2,000 made to merchants through the platform from October 15, while explicitly ring-fencing everyday person-to-person transactions as well as small payments from any charge.

"Customers will not be required to pay any charge when making such payments through UPI," the finance ministry said in a statement, adding, "MDR is a charge within the merchant payment ecosystem. It is not a charge on customers making UPI payments."