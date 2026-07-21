ETV Bharat / business

Paytm Posts Highest-Ever Quarterly EBITDA Of Rs 203 Cr In Q1 FY27; Revenue Up 28 Pc To Rs 2,448 Cr

New Delhi: Paytm (One 97 Communications Limited), India's full stack merchant payments leader serving MSMEs and enterprises, and a leading financial services distribution company, and the pioneer of mobile payments, QR codes, and Soundbox, today announced its financial results for the quarter ending June 2026 (Q1 FY 2027), reporting its highest-ever quarterly EBITDA, driven by growth acceleration across merchant and consumer businesses, EBITDA margin expansion, and AI-led accelerating operating leverage.

During Q1 FY27, operating revenue increased 28 per cent YoY to Rs 2,448 crore, while EBITDA rose 182 per cent YoY to a record Rs 203 crore, with EBITDA margin expanding to 8 per cent. Profit after tax increased 79 per cent YoY to Rs 220 crore.

On a comparable basis, excluding the Payments Infrastructure Development Fund (PIDF) incentive, which was applicable till December 2025, operating revenue grew 31 per cent YoY, while EBITDA margin expanded by 7 percentage points YoY, reflecting the strength of the underlying business.

Merchant GMV growth accelerated to 31 per cent YoY to Rs 7.1 lakh crore, led by investments in product, distribution and service of device merchants and increasing momentum in the online merchant business following receipt of the online Payment Aggregator licence last year.

Net payment revenue increased 25 per cent YoY on a comparable basis to Rs 601 crore, supported by payment processing margin structurally improving to above 4 bps and continued growth in device merchants, which reached 1.57 crore.

Distribution of financial services revenue grew 45 per cent YoY to Rs 814 crore, driven by continued growth in merchant loan distribution alongside tailwinds in consumer loans, and improved monetisation in equity broking and wealth products.