ETV Bharat / business

Paytm Payments Services Ltd Gets Preliminary Nod To Operate Wallets

New Delhi: One 97 Communications on Friday said its wholly owned subsidiary Paytm Payments Services Ltd (PPSL) has got in-principle authorisation from the Reserve Bank to operate wallets.

In-principle authorisation granted by the Reserve Bank of India to Paytm Payments Services Limited for Prepaid Payment Instruments through a letter dated November 13, 2026, One 97 Communications said in a regulatory filing .

Approval is subject to adherence to the RBI Master Directions on Prepaid Payment Instruments dated August 27, 2021, it said.

PPSL is advised to undertake a System Audit, including Cyber Security audit, to be conducted by a CERT-In empanelled auditor or a Certified Information Systems Auditor (CISA) registered with Information System Audit and Control Association (ISACA) or by a holder of a Diploma in Information System Audit (DISA)qualification of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI), it said.

The scope and coverage of the Audit to be undertaken is contained in the Master Directions on CyberResilience and Digital Payment Security Controls for non-bank Payment System Operators dated November 5, 2026, it said.

"It may also be noted that PPSL can commence issuance of Prepaid Payment Instruments only after grant of Final Authorisation/Certificate of Authorisation," it said.

Paytm launched its wallet business in 2014 and subsequently, in 2017, it transferred the business to Paytm Payments Bank with regulatory requirements.