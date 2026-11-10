Patna Municipal Corporation's Rs 200-Crore Municipal Bond Listed On NSE
Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary said the funds raised through the bond will be invested in revenue-generating projects to ensure sustainable returns
By PTI
Published : November 10, 2026 at 8:38 PM IST
Patna: Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary on Tuesday launched the listing of Patna Municipal Corporation's (PMC) Rs 200-crore municipal bond on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), marking the first such listing in the state.
Choudhary said the funds raised through the bond will be invested in revenue-generating projects to ensure sustainable returns and strengthen the state's financial position.
Congratulations to Patna Municipal Corporation for listing of Bihar's 1st Municipal Bond issuance on NSE. The ceremonial event was held in Patna today in the presence of Hon’ble Chief Minister of Bihar, Shri Samrat Choudhary ji, Hon’ble Deputy Chief Minister, Shri Vijay Kumar Choudhary ji, Hon’ble Deputy Chief Minister, Shri Bijendra Prasad Yadav ji, Hon’ble Minister UDHD, Shri Nitish Mishra ji, Chief Secretary, Shri Pratyaya Amit ji, and Principal Secretary, UDHD, Shri Vinay Kumar ji. #NSE #Listing #PatnaMunicipalCorporation #MunicipalBond #Bihar #DebtMarket #Bonds @PMOIndia @FinMinIndia @nsitharaman @mygovindia @samrat4bjp @IPRDBihar @officecmbihar @PMCBihar @ashishchauhan @shypk— NSE India (@NSEIndia) November 10, 2026
He urged other municipal corporations in Bihar to explore the same route and asked government departments to identify new revenue-generation opportunities by better utilising their assets and resources.
Emphasising the need for greater private investment in infrastructure, the chief minister said the government was exploring public-private partnership (PPP) models for several projects, including the proposed expansion of the Marine Drive from 26 km to 126 km, involving an estimated investment of Rs 30,000 crore.
He also announced plans to operate newly constructed medical colleges and hospitals under the PPP mode, with the involvement of experienced doctors and healthcare professionals.
On the energy front, Choudhary said the state was looking to attract large-scale investments in solar power, battery storage and pumped-storage projects.
Several MoUs related to these sectors are expected to be signed during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's proposed visit to Bihar on November 21, he said.
Urging affluent households to opt out of the government's free electricity scheme and install rooftop solar panels, the CM said the state provides assistance of around Rs 98,000 towards installing a three-kilowatt solar power system. The government would also purchase surplus electricity generated by such installations, he said.
The chief minister further said the government was exploring ways to generate revenue by removing silt from rivers, which would also help mitigate floods and facilitate infrastructure development.
He also highlighted plans to develop 12 greenfield satellite townships in the state, adding that the proposed Pataliputra Township in Patna could attract investments worth around Rs 5 lakh crore.
Choudhary said Bihar, with a population of nearly 14 crore, had significant economic potential and was working to strengthen its infrastructure and financial resources.
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