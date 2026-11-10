ETV Bharat / business

Patna Municipal Corporation's Rs 200-Crore Municipal Bond Listed On NSE

Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary launched the listing of Patna Municipal Corporation's (PMC) Rs 200-crore municipal bond on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) ( IANS )

Patna: Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary on Tuesday launched the listing of Patna Municipal Corporation's (PMC) Rs 200-crore municipal bond on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), marking the first such listing in the state.

Choudhary said the funds raised through the bond will be invested in revenue-generating projects to ensure sustainable returns and strengthen the state's financial position.

He urged other municipal corporations in Bihar to explore the same route and asked government departments to identify new revenue-generation opportunities by better utilising their assets and resources.

Emphasising the need for greater private investment in infrastructure, the chief minister said the government was exploring public-private partnership (PPP) models for several projects, including the proposed expansion of the Marine Drive from 26 km to 126 km, involving an estimated investment of Rs 30,000 crore.

He also announced plans to operate newly constructed medical colleges and hospitals under the PPP mode, with the involvement of experienced doctors and healthcare professionals.

On the energy front, Choudhary said the state was looking to attract large-scale investments in solar power, battery storage and pumped-storage projects.

Several MoUs related to these sectors are expected to be signed during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's proposed visit to Bihar on November 21, he said.