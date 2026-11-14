ETV Bharat / business

Patanjali Foods Q2 Profit Tanks 19 Percent To Rs 420 Crore

New Delhi: Patanjali Foods Limited on Saturday reported a nearly 19 per cent fall in its consolidated profit after tax (PAT) to Rs 419.77 crore for the quarter ended September 30 (Q2 FY27), compared to Rs 516.70 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Revenue from operations rose 15.55 per cent year-on-year to Rs 11,322.58 crore, compared to Rs 9,798.84 crore in Q2 FY26.Meanwhile, total income came to Rs 11,406.5 crore against Rs 9,850 crore in the year-ago period.

He said the quarter also saw a shift in festive demand with Navratri commencing in October this year compared to September last year, while Pitru Paksha during September deferred some festive-led purchases, influencing the timing of festive-led demand and revenue across quarters.

Shares of Patanjali Foods ended over 2 per cent lower on Friday at 421 apiece on the BSE. The stock has recorded a 52-week high of Rs 595.20 and a 52-week low of Rs 328.05.

In the longer term, the stock remains weak, declining about 6 per cent in six months, 23.93 per cent year-to-date and nearly 30 per cent in one year with underperforming both the Sensex and the BSE FMCG index across all three periods. Over two years, Patanjali Foods shares have fallen over 31 per cent.

Earlier in October, the FMCG firm received an order from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in Madhya Pradesh, directing recall of a batch of cow ghee after a sample was found to be unsafe under food safety regulations.MP FDA had issued the order as the sample did not meet standards prescribed under the Food Safety and Standards (Food Products Standards and Food Additives and Contaminants, Toxins and Residues) Regulations, 2011, according to the company’s exchange filing.