Patanjali Foods Q1 Profit Rises 86% To Rs 336 Cr
Total income rose to Rs 11,341.89 crore during the first quarter of this fiscal year from Rs 8,779 crore in the same period last year
By PTI
Published : August 15, 2026 at 2:35 PM IST
New Delhi: Patanjali Foods Ltd has reported an 86 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit to Rs 335.73 crore in the quarter ended June, backed by higher total income. Its net profit stood at Rs 180.35 crore in the year-ago period.
Total income rose to Rs 11,341.89 crore during the first quarter of this fiscal year from Rs 8,779 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding year, according to a regulatory filing. The edible oil business contributed Rs 8,504 crore in revenue during the April-June period of the 2026-27 fiscal year, while the FMCG vertical accounted for Rs 2937.74 crore of the total revenue.
Incorporated in 1986, Patanjali Foods Limited is one of the leading edible oil companies in the country. The company operates in the Edible Oils, FMCG, and Wind Power Generation segments. It sells products under different brands like Patanjali, Ruchi Gold, Nutrela, Dant Kanti, Mahakosh, Sunrich, etc.
During the 2025-26 fiscal year, the company's net profit grew to Rs 1,814.47 crore from Rs 1,300.70 crore in the preceding year. Total income climbed to Rs 40,347.78 crore last fiscal year from Rs 33,890.68 crore in the 2024-25 financial year.
Also Read
HUL Q1 Profit Falls 3 Pc To Rs 2,680 Cr; Sales Rise 10.3 Pc To Rs 17,149 Cr