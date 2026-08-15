ETV Bharat / business

Patanjali Foods Q1 Profit Rises 86% To Rs 336 Cr

New Delhi: Patanjali Foods Ltd has reported an 86 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit to Rs 335.73 crore in the quarter ended June, backed by higher total income. Its net profit stood at Rs 180.35 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income rose to Rs 11,341.89 crore during the first quarter of this fiscal year from Rs 8,779 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding year, according to a regulatory filing. The edible oil business contributed Rs 8,504 crore in revenue during the April-June period of the 2026-27 fiscal year, while the FMCG vertical accounted for Rs 2937.74 crore of the total revenue.