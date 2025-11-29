Patanjali To Appeal Food Safety Tribunal Against Rs 1.4 Lakh Fine Over Sub-Standard Cow Ghee
The verdict came 1,348 days after a routine inspection in 2020 flagged the product as non-compliant with Food Safety and Standards Act norms.
Haridwar: Patanjali Ayurveda Limited is set to approach the Food Safety Tribunal against a local court order that fined the company Rs 1 lakh, distributor Brahma Agency Rs 25,000, and retailer Karan General Store Rs 15,000 on November 27 after samples of the company's cow ghee failed quality tests conducted over five years ago.
The verdict by Additional District Magistrate Yogendra Singh came 1,348 days after a routine inspection in 2020 flagged the product as non-compliant with Food Safety and Standards Act norms. The court warned all parties to adhere strictly to FSSAI regulations henceforth.
Following this, Patanjali issued a sharp rebuttal, calling the order "flawed and illegal" while stating that the referral lab lacks NABL accreditation for ghee testing, inapplicable parameters at the time of sampling, and re-examination was conducted post-expiry of ghee.
The company noted the ghee was not deemed harmful, only showing a nominal deviation in RM Value, a measure of volatile fatty acids that varies regionally based on animal feed and climate, much like natural hemoglobin levels in blood.
Background of the case:
Food Safety Officer Dilip Jain collected the sample from Karan General Store in Kasni on October 20, 2020, and initial tests at Rudrapur's state lab showed it fell short on standards, prompting notices to Patanjali in 2021.
The company sought re-testing at the National Food Laboratory in Ghaziabad, paying Rs 5,000 for it; the November 26, 2021 report again declared the ghee substandard, leading to court proceedings filed on February 17, 2022.
Founded in 2006 by yoga guru Baba Ramdev and Acharya Balakrishna, Patanjali Ayurveda Limited, headquartered in Haridwar's Kankhal, produces Ayurvedic foods, medicines, cosmetics, and daily essentials, positioning itself as a champion of traditional wellness.
