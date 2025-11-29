ETV Bharat / business

Patanjali To Appeal Food Safety Tribunal Against Rs 1.4 Lakh Fine Over Sub-Standard Cow Ghee

Haridwar: Patanjali Ayurveda Limited is set to approach the Food Safety Tribunal against a local court order that fined the company Rs 1 lakh, distributor Brahma Agency Rs 25,000, and retailer Karan General Store Rs 15,000 on November 27 after samples of the company's cow ghee failed quality tests conducted over five years ago.

The verdict by Additional District Magistrate Yogendra Singh came 1,348 days after a routine inspection in 2020 flagged the product as non-compliant with Food Safety and Standards Act norms. The court warned all parties to adhere strictly to FSSAI regulations henceforth.

Court order (ETV Bharat)

Following this, Patanjali issued a sharp rebuttal, calling the order "flawed and illegal" while stating that the referral lab lacks NABL accreditation for ghee testing, inapplicable parameters at the time of sampling, and re-examination was conducted post-expiry of ghee.