Partner Countries Utilising FTA Benefits Better Than Indian exporters: RBI Governor
RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra said that only 20 to 30% of eligible Indian exporters take advantage of lower tariffs available under FTAs
By PTI
Published : November 27, 2026 at 6:31 PM IST
Mumbai: Reserve Bank Governor Sanjay Malhotra on Friday said that partner countries are utilising the benefits of free trade agreements better than Indian exporters and exhorted companies to make the most of such pacts.
Stating that the utilisation of FTAs by Indian exporters is "remarkably low", Malhotra said only 20-30 per cent of eligible Indian exporters take advantage of lower tariffs available under FTAs being signed by the country.
"It is remarkably low compared with 60-70 per cent utilisation by partner countries' exports to India. It is an opportunity we are leaving on the table," Malhotra said during a speech at the SME Finance and Investment Summit here.
India has signed a slew of FTAs over the last five years, including with the UAE, Australia, the UK and New Zealand. Some of them are yet to be operationalised, while discussions are on with other countries.
Malhotra urged Indian exporters to learn from the FTAs which are relevant to their sector and invest in quality, standards and certification, and draw the support available from the agencies concerned.
Addressing small businesses, he also asked such companies to compete on their own strengths and treat the support being given by agencies only as a catalyst and not as a crutch.
Specifically, he said that small businesses can make use of initiatives like account aggregator, the trade receivables platform and unified lending interface, pointing to other ways of bolstering finances as well.
"Look beyond bank loans to equity, venture capital, leasing and factoring, matching the instrument to the stage of your business," the RBI Governor said.
Denying a request to extend non-performing asset (NPA) recognition to 180 days from 90 days for MSME loans, Malhotra asked small businesses to focus on negotiating the loan terms better with their lenders by having higher moratorium periods in sync with cash flow generation, which can help avoid the loan slipping into NPA.
In comments directed at lenders and also colleagues in RBI, Malhotra urged officials to be more open in engaging with small businesses, underlining that this can improve the quality of decision-making and help form better policies.
Borrowing from Union Cabinet Secretary T V Somanathan's exhortations, Malhotra said it is important to meet people from the business community and not ascribe any ulterior motives to the same.
He assured the businesses that the Reserve Bank will keep strengthening MSME credit access and remove the frictions for the sector, which is the "lifeblood" for any economy.
The RBI Governor also asked lenders to not look at lending to the MSME sector as a matter of regulatory compliance alone, but also as potential partners in their own growth and keep in mind the social value of encouraging this important sector.
In India, the MSME sector accounts for 31 per cent of the Indian GDP, 35 per cent of manufacturing output, nearly half of merchandise exports and is the second largest employment creator after agriculture by creating 45 crore jobs, Malhotra said.
Citing a 2025 survey, he said artificial intelligence can generate up to USD 685 billion in economic value for the MSME sector, and urged small businesses to invest in the technology, stating that only 5 per cent of MSMEs use AI actively.
There is also a need for MSMEs to grow and graduate out of their definitions, pointing out that only 10 per cent of the country's large enterprises were an MSME at any point over the last two decades.
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