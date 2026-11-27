ETV Bharat / business

Partner Countries Utilising FTA Benefits Better Than Indian exporters: RBI Governor

Mumbai: Reserve Bank Governor Sanjay Malhotra on Friday said that partner countries are utilising the benefits of free trade agreements better than Indian exporters and exhorted companies to make the most of such pacts.

Stating that the utilisation of FTAs by Indian exporters is "remarkably low", Malhotra said only 20-30 per cent of eligible Indian exporters take advantage of lower tariffs available under FTAs being signed by the country.

"It is remarkably low compared with 60-70 per cent utilisation by partner countries' exports to India. It is an opportunity we are leaving on the table," Malhotra said during a speech at the SME Finance and Investment Summit here.

India has signed a slew of FTAs over the last five years, including with the UAE, Australia, the UK and New Zealand. Some of them are yet to be operationalised, while discussions are on with other countries.

Malhotra urged Indian exporters to learn from the FTAs which are relevant to their sector and invest in quality, standards and certification, and draw the support available from the agencies concerned.

Addressing small businesses, he also asked such companies to compete on their own strengths and treat the support being given by agencies only as a catalyst and not as a crutch.

Specifically, he said that small businesses can make use of initiatives like account aggregator, the trade receivables platform and unified lending interface, pointing to other ways of bolstering finances as well.

"Look beyond bank loans to equity, venture capital, leasing and factoring, matching the instrument to the stage of your business," the RBI Governor said.

Denying a request to extend non-performing asset (NPA) recognition to 180 days from 90 days for MSME loans, Malhotra asked small businesses to focus on negotiating the loan terms better with their lenders by having higher moratorium periods in sync with cash flow generation, which can help avoid the loan slipping into NPA.