Parliamentary Panel Recommends Easing Clearances For Underground Coal Mining Projects

New Delhi: A parliamentary panel has suggested simplifying the policy and standardised protocols for allowing underground coal mining, saying that the complex clearance process, similar to large open-cast mines, leads to delays in projects that have low environmental impact.

The government has set a target to produce 100 million tonnes (MT) of coal from underground coal mines by 2030. Underground coal mining minimises surface disturbance, thereby preserving land, forests, and infrastructure while reducing land reclamation costs and indirect greenhouse gas emissions. This method also allows access to high-quality, deep-seated reserves and ensures year-round operations regardless of weather conditions, the Standing Committee on Coal, Mines and Steel has said in a report.

"Despite low environmental impact, several UG projects undergo the same clearance and documentation processes as in the case of large open-cast coal mines, thereby reportedly facing delays. The committee, therefore, emphasise the need for policy simplification and standardised protocols for UG coal mining practices in India," it said.