ETV Bharat / business

Parliamentary Committee On Finance To Examine 46 Economic Issues, Including Crypto, AI, In FY'27

New Delhi: Parliament's Standing Committee on Finance has selected 46 subjects, including artificial intelligence in finance, currency management, and a study on virtual digital assets, for detailed examination and report preparation during the current fiscal year.

Earlier this month, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla had reconstituted several Parliamentary Committees related to different Ministries.

BJP MP Bhartruhari Mahtab was reappointed as Chairperson of the Standing Committee on Finance, which comprises 21 members from the Lok Sabha and 10 members of the Rajya Sabha.

According to a Lok Sabha bulletin, the Standing Committee on Finance (2026-27) has selected 46 subjects relating to the Ministry of Finance (Departments of Economic Affairs, Expenditure, Public Enterprises and Investment & Public Asset Management, Revenue and Financial Services); the Ministry of Corporate Affairs; NITI Aayog; and the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation for detailed examination and report during the year.

The subjects selected by the committee are pertinent in the prevailing economic scenarios. These include strategy for price and currency stability, currency management, regulatory mechanism in the financial sector, and monetisation of public sector assets.

The Committee would also study banking, pension, and health insurance sectors, social security for the informal sector, and evaluate various central government schemes.

It would review the evolving macroeconomic landscape, small savings schemes, RBI's role in the evolving economy, and a performance review of SEBI.

The panel would also look at customs, GST, and direct tax reforms, conduct a study on virtual digital assets and the way forward, analyse emerging issues and prospects of artificial intelligence in the financial sector, and regulatory gaps in the NBFC sector.