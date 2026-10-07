ETV Bharat / business

Paramount Completes Its Takeover Of Warner Bros To Become One Hollywood Giant Known As Skydance

Chicago: It's official: Skydance-owned Paramount closed its $81 billion takeover of Warner Bros. Discovery on Tuesday, ushering in a new Hollywood behemoth. The merger brings two of America's oldest moviemaking studios together under a new name: Skydance.

HBO Max, titles ranging from "Harry Potter" to "Sinners", and networks such as CNN now also find themselves under the same roof as Paramount+, CBS and the likes of "Top Gun" and "The Godfather." All are under the helm of billionaire David Ellison and his new co-CEO, Ynon Kreiz.

"Today is a historic day, not just for Skydance but for our entire industry," Ellison said. "We couldn't be more excited to get to work."

Ellison's Skydance bought Paramount for $8 billion last year before setting its sights on Warner. What followed erupted into a tumultuous, roughly yearlong fight over the storied Hollywood giant. Including billions of dollars in debt, the acquisition amounts to nearly $111 billion.

The now-combined Skydance marks one of the biggest tie-ups in media and entertainment history, further concentrating power in an industry already run by just a handful of big players. Politics also loomed over much of the process. The Ellison family has notably held a long relationship with Republican President Donald Trump, who said Tuesday that Skydance is "going to be a great company."

Netflix gets into a bidding war with Paramount for Warner

The early days of Paramount's quest for Warner turned into a messy bidding war. Months after disclosing it was open to selling all or part of its business, Warner initially struck a studio and streaming deal with Netflix in December. But Paramount said it also had made offers that Warner management "never engaged meaningfully" with. It soon launched a hostile counterbid.

The Hollywood giants spent much of early 2026 in a heated back-and-forth over who had a stronger offer, with Warner leadership repeatedly backing Netflix as its preferred suitor. But Netflix bowed out after Paramount eventually upped its offer to buy all of Warner for $31 per share. Warner and Paramount inked a mutual merger agreement in late February.

Hollywood stars made their thoughts known

Hollywood was closely watching the fight over Warner's future. From awards shows to online petitions, A-list celebrities and other creatives made their voices known.

In April, thousands of movie stars, writers, directors and other professionals announced their "unequivocal opposition" to the Paramount-Warner merger. An open letter — which was signed by long-outspoken critics of the deal like Jane Fonda and Mark Ruffalo, as well as Hollywood heavyweights from Denis Villeneuve to J.J. Abrams — warned of fewer jobs and "less choice for audiences in the United States and around the world."

Others lined up to back Paramount as Ellison reiterated his commitments to the movies. At CinemaCon, the company debuted a glossy mini movie about the studio directed by Jon M. Chu and narrated by Tom Cruise — who ended the spot atop the iconic Paramount water tower, with the words "the future is paramount, and the future looks pretty great from here." Director James Cameron also doubled down on his support of Ellison.

The prospect of a new Warner owner also loomed over awards season, from #BlockTheMerger pins to more subtle nods in acceptance speeches. When accepting her Emmy last month, "Remarkably Bright Creatures" actor Sally Field — who also signed the open letter in opposition to the Paramount-Warner deal — stressed that "unique storytelling matters" and "we can't let those voices be silenced, or compromised or merged."

Many industry critics were also outspoken when Netflix's studio and streaming deal was on the table, with a particular focus on the future of movies staying in theatres.

Trump has attacked CNN