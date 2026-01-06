ETV Bharat / business

Pandorum Technologies, Nucelion Therapeutics Partner On Exosome-Based Ocular Regenerative Therapy

Hyderabad: Pandorum Technologies, a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company, on Tuesday announced a strategic collaboration with Hyderabad-based Nucelion Therapeutics, a specialised contract research, development and manufacturing organisation (CRDMO), to expand manufacturing capabilities for Pandorum’s exosome-based therapeutic platform across the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region.

The strategic collaboration aligns with a shared vision, as Pandorum's assets progress toward clinical trials, said a joint press release from the companies.

"By leveraging Nucelion Therapeutics’ manufacturing capabilities, the partnership supports regional supply and regulatory readiness, marking a strategic step forward. Furthermore, it reaffirms India’s growing capability to develop and manufacture cutting-edge biologic therapies for the world," it said.

Tuhin Bhowmick, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Pandorum Technologies, said Pandorum is building a global regenerative medicine platform designed for scale, consistency, and partnership.

"As our programs advance toward clinical and commercial milestones, establishing robust, regionally aligned manufacturing infrastructure is a strategic priority," he said.

Bhowmick said Nucelion Therapeutics brings strong expertise in advanced biologics manufacturing and a high-quality operational environment that aligns well with Pandorum Technologies' long-term vision of delivering programmable exosome therapies to patients worldwide.