Panasonic India Chairman Manish Sharma Steps Down After Leading Company For 13 Years

New Delhi: Panasonic Life Solutions India Chairman Manish Sharma has resigned from the company after steering the appliance & consumer electronics product maker for over a decade.

Sharma, who was elevated as MD & CEO of Panasonic India in 2012 and since been leading the company, will continue by the end of this year, helping with a smooth transition of the leadership.

When contacted by PTI, Sharma confirmed the development on Friday night, saying, " It is a personal, thoughtful decision, and I would continue to pursue the manufacturing growth of the country.” Sharma said he will announce his next move in January 2026 after serving his notice period.

Later in a statement, Panasonic also confirmed the development and said Sharma has been instrumental in shaping Panasonic's business strategy, growth trajectory, and organisational culture in India.

He will continue to support the organisation during the transition period, while Tadashi Chiba, MD and CEO, Panasonic Life Solutions India, continues to manage the India business, it said.

According to an industry insider, Sharma announced his decision to quit Panasonic in a town hall meeting of the company on Friday, in which Panasonic Corporation's CEO Masahiro Shinada was also present.

During his tenure, Panasonic became a prominent name in the fast-growing appliance market. In segments such as Room AC and LED TV, Panasonic became a visible competitor.

He was also elevated as an Executive Committee member of the Japanese parent body, Panasonic Corporation, in 2016.

Sharma has been a strong proponent of the "Make in India" initiative and has overseen the expansion of Panasonic's local manufacturing capabilities in India. During his tenure, Panasonic India has increased local production of various product lines over several years.