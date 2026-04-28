ETV Bharat / business

Pan Masala: FSSAI Moots Replacing Plastic Packaging With Eco-Friendly Materials

New Delhi: Food safety watchdog FSSAI on Tuesday proposed replacing plastic packaging materials for pan masala with paper, cellulose and other eco-friendly alternatives.

Proposing amendments to the Food Safety and Standards (Packaging) Regulations, 2018, the regulator said changes mooted are part of ongoing efforts to promote safe, sustainable and eco-friendly packaging practices across the food sector while taking into account industry requirements and technological feasibility. Pan masala is one of the widely consumed items in the country.

In the draft notification, Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has sought to expand the list of suggestive packaging materials for pan masala by including naturally derived options, such as paper, paperboard, cellulose and other similar materials.

These materials are widely recognised for their suitability in food packaging and their potential to support evolving industry practices, as per the regulator.