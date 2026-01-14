ETV Bharat / business

Pak Inks MoU With Firm Linked To World Liberty Financial To Use Stablecoins For Cross-Border Payments

Islamabad: Pakistan on Wednesday said it has signed a memorandum of understanding with a firm linked to World Liberty Financial to explore using its stablecoins for cross-border payments. The MoU was signed by Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb and Zach Witkoff, son of US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff, and co-founder and chief executive of World Liberty, in Islamabad.

Pakistan Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority (PVARA) confirmed that the Ministry of Finance signed an MoU with SC Financial Technologies LLC, an affiliated entity of World Liberty Financial.

It said the aim was “to explore innovation in digital finance, particularly the use of stablecoins for cross-border transactions, signalling growing global interest in Pakistan as a key market for digital assets.” Speaking on the occasion, Aurangzeb said that Pakistan recognises that the future of finance is being shaped today.

“Our focus is to stay ahead of the curve by engaging with credible global players, understanding new financial models, and ensuring that innovation, where explored, is aligned with regulation, stability, and national interest,” he said.