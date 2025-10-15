ETV Bharat / business

Pakistan, IMF Reach Staff-Level Agreement For USD 1.2 Billion Loan Deal

Islamabad: Pakistan and the IMF on Wednesday reached a staff-level agreement (SLA) on the country's loan programmes, paving the way for Islamabad to access USD 1.2 billion, pending approval from the global lender's board. The Washington-based International Monetary Fund (IMF) will provide Pakistan with USD 1 billion under its Extended Fund Facility (EFF) and USD 200 million under its Resilience and Sustainability Facility (RSF) after approval from the fund’s board.

Last week, an IMF mission led by Iva Petrova concluded talks with Pakistani authorities on the second review of the EFF agreed in 2024 and the first review for the RSF climate loan agreed this year, but it left Pakistan without signing a staff-level agreement. In a statement issued early on Wednesday, Petrova stated that the staff-level agreement remained subject to approval by the IMF Executive Board.

“Supported by the EFF, Pakistan’s economic programme is entrenching macroeconomic stability and rebuilding market confidence,” she said.

“The recovery remains on track, with the FY25 current account recording a surplus — the first in 14 years, the fiscal primary balance surpassing the programme target, inflation remaining contained, external buffers strengthening, and financial conditions improving as sovereign spreads have narrowed significantly,” she said.

However, she added, the recent floods had weighed on the country’s outlook, particularly of the agriculture sector, bringing down the projected FY26 gross domestic product (GDP) to about 3.25-3.5 per cent.

The IMF official also noted progress on Pakistan’s policy priorities, saying: “The authorities reaffirmed their commitment to the EFF and RSF-supported programmes, and to maintaining sound and prudent macroeconomic policies while advancing ongoing structural reforms.”