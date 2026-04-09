ETV Bharat / business

Pain Due To War Unavoidable, Fight Inflation Even At Cost Of growth: IMF Chief

Washington: IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva on Thursday asked central banks grappling with the impact of the US-Israel war on Iran to fight inflation even at the cost of growth, arguing that “pain was an unavoidable consequence of any conflict”.

In her speech at the IMF Headquarters here, Georgieva also cautioned policymakers from across the world to reject “go-it-alone” actions such as export controls and price controls which can further upset global conditions.

“A word of caution upfront: this being a classic negative supply shock, demand adjustment is unavoidable. We cannot go through it without some pain,” she said, referring to the impact of costlier oil on global economies.

“Policy makers can help to reduce this pain in multiple ways. Certainly, one way they can help is – please do not make matters worse. So, I appeal to all countries to reject go-it-alone actions – export controls, price controls, and so on – that can further upset global conditions: don’t pour gasoline on the fire,” Georgieva said ahead of the spring meetings of the IMF-World Bank next week.

The IMF chief said if inflation expectations threaten to break the anchor and ignite a costly inflation spiral, then central banks should step in firmly with rate hikes.

“Rate hikes, of course, would further dampen growth – that’s how they work,” she said, adding they are the "right price to pay for price stability".

The IMF chief made it clear that fiscal support should remain targeted and temporary.

“Finally, if a severe tightening of financial conditions adds a negative demand shock to the supply shock, then monetary policy returns to a delicate balancing act while fiscal policy – if and only if there is fiscal space – switches to well-calibrated demand support,” she said.