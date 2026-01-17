ETV Bharat / business

Overhaul Of Import Tariff Structure, Customs Processes To Cut Trade Costs, Boost Mfg, Exports: GTRI

New Delhi: India needs a sweeping overhaul of its import tariff structure and customs administration to reduce trade costs, strengthen manufacturing competitiveness and revive export growth, think tank GTRI said on Saturday.

It also recommended movement toward zero duty on most industrial raw materials and key intermediates, while adopting a low standard duty of around 5 per cent on finished industrial goods over the next three years.

The think tank also pitched for eliminating inverted duty structures, where inputs are taxed more heavily than finished products, quietly eroding domestic manufacturing competitiveness.

Extreme tariffs, such as the 150 per cent duty on alcohol, should be rationalised, GTRI said, arguing that such rates encourage evasion while delivering negligible fiscal gain. Equally important, tariff reform should be based on total import duty, not just headline basic customs duty.

Importers face a cumulative burden of cesses, surcharges and trade remedies, making the effective tariff far more complex than official rate schedules suggest, it said.

A report by the Global Trade Research Initiative (GTRI) said that India's merchandise trade has crossed USD 1.16 trillion, and nearly 29 per cent of gross domestic product flows through customs clearances.

In that context, the report noted that even modest inefficiencies now impose economy-wide costs, raising input prices, delaying shipments and weakening export competitiveness at a time when global companies are reassessing sourcing locations amid geopolitical fragmentation.

"India needs a sweeping overhaul of its import tariff structure and customs administration to cut trade costs, strengthen manufacturing competitiveness and revive export growth," the report titled - A Blueprint for Modernising India's Import Tariffs and Customs Regime - said.

Tariffs are no longer a revenue tool, as customs duties now account for just 6 per cent of gross tax revenue and average only 3.9 per cent of the value of imports, it added.