Over Rs 1 Lakh Worth Of Condoms, 22 iPhone 17s: Swiggy Instamart’s Unusual 2025 Orders

Hyderabad: From repeat orders of iPhone 17s by a single buyer to a Chennai user spending over Rs 1 lakh on condoms, the 2025 report by Swiggy’s quick commerce platform, Instamart, reveals an unusual and extravagant mix of consumer behaviour and trends in India's online shopping landscape.

The report titled ‘How India Instamarted 2025’ highlights an interesting purchase by a Hyderabad-based gadget enthusiast, who spent Rs 4.3 lakh in one go on three iPhone 17s. Similarly, a Noida-based techno-holic spent Rs 2.69 lakh on Bluetooth speakers, SSDs and robotic vacuums in a “single swoop.”

These purchases indicate the growing trend of tech-oriented and high-value transactions in the country over online platforms.

One more fascinating shopping trend on Instamart is about consumer spending during festivals. The report mentions Valentine's Day special purchases, with Indian customers ordering nearly 666 roses per minute.

The platform also witnessed a major upward trend in gold orders on Dhanteras. The report claims that a whopping 400% growth was recorded in 2025 as compared to last year.

One more surprising event, highlighted in the report, is about a resident of India's tech capital, Bengaluru, who tipped their delivery boy Rs 68,600 in a year.