Over Rs 1 Lakh Worth Of Condoms, 22 iPhone 17s: Swiggy Instamart’s Unusual 2025 Orders
The report titled ‘How India Instamarted 2025’ highlights an interesting and wildest purchases by Indian customers online.
Published : December 22, 2025 at 6:21 PM IST
Hyderabad: From repeat orders of iPhone 17s by a single buyer to a Chennai user spending over Rs 1 lakh on condoms, the 2025 report by Swiggy’s quick commerce platform, Instamart, reveals an unusual and extravagant mix of consumer behaviour and trends in India's online shopping landscape.
The report titled ‘How India Instamarted 2025’ highlights an interesting purchase by a Hyderabad-based gadget enthusiast, who spent Rs 4.3 lakh in one go on three iPhone 17s. Similarly, a Noida-based techno-holic spent Rs 2.69 lakh on Bluetooth speakers, SSDs and robotic vacuums in a “single swoop.”
These purchases indicate the growing trend of tech-oriented and high-value transactions in the country over online platforms.
One more fascinating shopping trend on Instamart is about consumer spending during festivals. The report mentions Valentine's Day special purchases, with Indian customers ordering nearly 666 roses per minute.
The platform also witnessed a major upward trend in gold orders on Dhanteras. The report claims that a whopping 400% growth was recorded in 2025 as compared to last year.
One more surprising event, highlighted in the report, is about a resident of India's tech capital, Bengaluru, who tipped their delivery boy Rs 68,600 in a year.
Meanwhile, a single account in Chennai placed 228 separate condom orders totalling Rs 1,06,398, a light-hearted testament to ‘planning ahead’, Instamart said in the report.
“As consumers embrace convenience, speed and discretion, 1 in every 127 orders in Instamart included a condom. September stood out as a peak month for condom purchases on Instamart, with a 24 % surge in orders,” it reads.
The report also reveals some interesting facts about pet-related purchases on Instamart. For instance, a Chennai-based customer bought pet supplies worth Rs 2.41 lakh, probably suggesting a growing trend of online shopping for pets in India.
Some interesting orders
Under the ‘Everyday Heroes of the Shopping Cart’ section, the report mentions the Kitchen MVPs, including Curry leaves, dahi, eggs, milk, and bananas, dominating repeat orders across India.
“One flavour fan in Kochi placed 368 orders of curry leaves, practically one for every day of the year,” it reads
Similarly, under ‘Cart Champions of 2025’, some of India’s heaviest hitters came from Kolkata (1,197 orders), Mumbai (1,142), Kochi (1,089) and Gurgaon (1,033), each city home to a power user who crossed the 1,000-order mark in 2025
Big Spenders, Wildest Instamart Icons
- One Bengaluru account on Instamart shelled out Rs 4,36,153 on noodles
- An account in Mumbai spent Rs 16.3 lakh on Red Bull Sugar Free
- One Hyderabadi spent Rs 31,240 on roses
- A single Chennai user pampered their pets with Rs 2.41 lakh on pet supplies
- A Noida “gym-bro” went all in with Rs 2.8 lakh on 1,343 protein items
Also Read