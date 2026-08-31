ETV Bharat / business

Record 7.5 Cr ITRs Filed For AY'27, Deadline Ends Tonight

New Delhi: A record 7.5 crore income tax returns have been filed for Assessment Year 2026-27 so far, and the number is expected to rise further as the filing deadline ends at midnight Monday for taxpayers with business or professional income who are not subject to audit.

Till Monday afternoon, a record of over 7.5 crore ITRs had been filed. This also includes more than 5.9 crore ITR-1 and ITR-2 forms filed by the July 31 due date. Last year, over 7.3 crore ITRs were filed by September 16, 2025, which was the extended date for filing tax returns for non-audit cases for AY 2025-26.

The due date for filing ITRs for AY 2026-27 for taxpayers with business or professional income who are not subject to audit is August 31, 2026. If a taxpayer falls in the non-audit category, he/she can file the applicable ITR (ITR-3, ITR-4, ITR-5 or ITR-7).