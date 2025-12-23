ETV Bharat / business

Over 15 Lakh Revised ITRs Filed For Current AY: CBDT

New Delhi: Over 15 lakh taxpayers have filed a revised return for the current assessment year 2025-26, the income tax department said on Tuesday. The I-T department has started a NUDGE campaign through which it sends advisories to identified taxpayers who have claimed wrongful deduction related to unrecognised political parties or charitable institutions.

In a statement, the income tax department said more than 15 lakh ITRs have already been revised for the current assessment year -- AY 2025-26. Also, over 21 lakh taxpayers have updated their income tax returns during the current fiscal and paid Rs 2,500 crore in taxes.

"It is advised that the concerned taxpayers review their ITRs, verify the correctness of their deduction and exemption claims, and revise their returns, if required, within the prescribed time by December 31, 2025, so as to avoid further enquiries in the matter," the I-T department said.

Taxpayers whose deduction or exemption claims are genuine and correctly made in accordance with law are not required to take any further action, it added. The last date to file a revised return for AY 2025-26 is December 31. From January 1, such taxpayers will have to file an updated ITR to make changes to their ITR for AY26.