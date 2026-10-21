ETV Bharat / business

Japanese Firms Flock To India To Boost Their AI Capabilities

India's deep tech talent pool is attracting more and more global companies to set up development centres in India. ( FILE )

By IANS 2 Min Read

New Delhi: More than 100 Japanese companies have established or expanded Global Capability Centres in India, with the centres’ focus shifting from back‑office work to strategic capabilities such as artificial intelligence (AI), engineering, digital innovation, product development, cybersecurity and advanced analytics, a report said on Wednesday.

The report from real estate services firm Cushman & Wakefield said the evolution reflects a broader change in Japanese global operations in which GCCs are evolving into strategic capability hubs that help Japanese enterprises accelerate digital transformation, address talent shortages and drive enterprise-wide innovation.