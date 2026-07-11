ETV Bharat / business

Over 1.7 Cr ITRs Filed For AY 2026-27: I-T Department

New Delhi: Over 1.7 crore I-T returns have been filed for 2025-26 financial year so far, the Income Tax Department said on Saturday. The last date to file ITRs 1 and 2 for income earned in 2025-26 fiscal year is July 31.

"Over 1.7 Crore taxpayers have already taken the smart step and filed their ITRs for A.Y. 2026-27," the department said on X. Of this, more than 10 lakh returns were filed on Friday.