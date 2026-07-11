Over 1.7 Cr ITRs Filed For AY 2026-27: I-T Department
The last date to file ITRs 1 and 2 for income earned in 2025-26 fiscal year is July 31.
By PTI
Published : July 11, 2026 at 2:41 PM IST
New Delhi: Over 1.7 crore I-T returns have been filed for 2025-26 financial year so far, the Income Tax Department said on Saturday. The last date to file ITRs 1 and 2 for income earned in 2025-26 fiscal year is July 31.
"Over 1.7 Crore taxpayers have already taken the smart step and filed their ITRs for A.Y. 2026-27," the department said on X. Of this, more than 10 lakh returns were filed on Friday.
ITR Form 1 (Sahaj) is a simpler form that caters to a large number of small and medium taxpayers. Sahaj can be filed by a resident individual having annual income up to Rs 50 lakh and who has salary income, one house property, and agricultural income up to Rs 5,000 a year.
ITR-2 is filed by individuals and Hindu Undivided Families (HUFs) not having income from profits and gains in business or profession, but having income from capital gains.
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