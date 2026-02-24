ETV Bharat / business

Outstanding Retail Loans Up 18 Pc To Rs 162 Lakh Cr In Q3; Home Loans Trail At 10.5 Pc: Report

Mumbai: Outstanding retail loans grew 18.1 per cent in the December quarter 2025 to Rs 162 lakh crore, helped by a jump in lending against gold amid a rally in prices, festivities and the GST rationalisation, a report said on Tuesday. The home loans segment, the top contributor to retail loans, grew 10.5 per cent during the quarter to Rs 43 lakh crore, data shared by CRIF High Mark said.

Gold loans by all the lending institutions grew 44.1 per cent to Rs 16.2 lakh crore, and the outstanding in the personal loan segment grew 11.6 per cent to Rs 15.9 lakh crore. The GST rationalisation helped segments such as auto loans (up 14.6 per cent on-year), two-wheeler loans (12.3 per cent) and consumer durable loans (up 14.3 per cent), the credit information company said.