ETV Bharat / business

Dream Stock Market Debut! Orient Cables Shares List With Nearly 65 percent premium

New Delhi: Shares of Orient Cables (India) Ltd got listed with a premium of nearly 65 per cent against the issue price of Rs 272 on Monday.

The company's stock started trading at Rs 448.10, rising sharply by 64.74 per cent from the issue price on the BSE.

At the NSE, it listed at Rs 450, a premium of 65.44 per cent.

The company's market valuation was Rs 4,589.54 crore.

The initial share sale of Orient Cables India received 92.27 times subscription on the last day of bidding on Tuesday.

The Rs 552-crore IPO had a price band of Rs 258-272 per share.

The IPO had a fresh issue of equity shares worth up to Rs 320 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of shares aggregating up to Rs 232 crore.